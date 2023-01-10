AEG Europe appoints first sustainability director

Sam Booth will provide strategic direction, expertise and support to the firm’s business units as it continues to transition to net zero

AEG Europe has appointed Sam Booth as its first director of sustainability.

Booth will provide strategic direction, expertise and support to AEG Europe’s business units as it continues to transition to net zero and confront the impact of the climate emergency on the business and operations.

Booth has more than 10 years’ experience of working across high-profile event production and sustainability projects with brands such as Nestlé, Adidas and Pernod Ricard.

“We entertain millions of fans across thousands of events annually and as such, we are acutely aware of our responsibility and take care to lead by example to ensure a sustainable industry and a healthier planet”, says AEG Europe COO John Langford. “Given Sam’s exceptional background in this field, we are so excited to have him join the team to focus on and lead the development of these plans.”

“They understand the importance of taking a proactive role in introducing a sustainability strategy that sits at the heart of the business”

Speaking on his appointment, Booth says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the AEG Europe team. As leaders in their field, they understand the importance of taking a proactive role in introducing a sustainability strategy that sits at the heart of the business to drive the industry towards a more sustainable future, which is why I can’t wait to get stuck in and be a part of it.”

The O2 recently became the first arena in England to achieve its Greener Arena certification in recognition of the venue’s sustainability practices and commitments.

The certification is awarded by A Greener Festival (AGF), a not-for-profit company and sustainability expert, dedicated to helping events, festivals, and venues around the world to become more sustainable.

Booth’s appointment adds to the list of recent announcements from AEG Europe. Last month, the company confirmed a handful of new appointments within AEG Presents UK as part of its growth and development plans across the venues and touring business.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.