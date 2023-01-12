12 injured in moshpit collapse at Paris festival

Police say a slab gave way under the weight of pogoing spectators during a performance by rapper Nes at Radio France's Hyperweekend fest

Twelve people were injured at a French music festival when part of the floor collapsed during a performance by rapper Nes.

The incident took place late on Saturday (21 January) at the Hyperweekend festival at Radio France’s Maison de la Radio et de la Musique headquarters in Paris.

According to local police, as per Le Parisien, it is believed that a slab gave way under the weight of pogoing spectators. None of the injuries were considered to be serious but the show was curtailed and the space closed as a result of the accident.

“We are in contact with the police teams and Radio France is hiring an expert to determine the causes of the incident”

Radio France, which organised the event, offers its “most sincere apologies” in a social media post.

“We are thinking in particular of the 12 festival-goers who suffered injuries,” says the statement. “We are in contact with them to get news and support them. tonight, their condition seems reassuring and we wish them all a good recovery.

“The securing of the site, the management of injuries and the evacuation of festival-goers were done immediately and calmly, thanks to all the festival-goers present. We are in contact with the police teams and Radio France is hiring an expert to determine the causes of the incident.”

