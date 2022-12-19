Warner Music partners with DRESSX on digital merch

Select WMG artists will collaborate directly with DRESSX to design and launch 3D and AR virtual clothing that fans can collect

Label giant Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with digital fashion retailer DRESSX, which will enable acts to design their own virtual merchandise.

Select WMG artists will collaborate directly with DRESSX to design and launch 3D and AR virtual clothing that fans can collect across platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat, enabling them to unlock new revenue streams while creating additional outlets for fans to showcase their fandom across multiple digital worlds.

“The representation of our future digital selves will be as important and, if you’re measuring by sheer volume of interactions, maybe more important than how we represent ourselves physically,” says Oana Ruxandra, WMG’s chief digital officer & EVP, business development.

“As our digital identities become exponentially more robust and impactful, we are focused on building partnerships that will enable WMG and our artists. With its leadership in wearables and sustainability, DRESSX is exactly the type of partner we need sprinting alongside us as we build for the future.”

The deal marks the latest in WMG’s growing number of Web3 collaborations.

“Digital merch and swag from musicians will definitely be a part of the digital wardrobes of fans”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Warner Music Group and their incredible artists to continue building and scaling the DRESSX meta-closet vision for the future,” say DRESSX co-founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova. “Digital fashion is a visual language for communicating and creating bonds online, and at DRESSX we use technology to provide the utility for digital wearables using augmented reality, machine learning, and blockchain.

“Digital merch and swag from musicians will definitely be a part of the digital wardrobes of fans, and it’s great to see that more and more stakeholders believe in this new domain that is already changing the fashion industry at a scale. Every day, we are getting closer to our aim of giving a meta-closet to every person in the world, making fashion accessible to everyone through innovation and tech.”

Launched in August 2020, the company has become the largest platform for digital-only fashion, with more than 3,000 digital items available in the DRESSX library, and launched the largest AR fashion app on the market. DRESSX has partnered with leading tech, fashion, and lifestyle companies, including Meta, Roblox, Snapchat, Google, Coca-Cola and FARFETCH.

DRESSX is committed to sustainable fashion and has invested in science-based evaluation of the carbon footprint of its digital fashions. Since June 2021, it has partnered with Flow Carbon to offset the carbon emission from all of its operational activities, making the company carbon neutral due to offsets.

