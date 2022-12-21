US conference organisers toast sell-out debut

The inaugural Conference Live At Lititz took place on the Rock Lititz campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania from 7-9 December

A new US live music production conference is set to become an annual event following its sold-out debut.

Around 600 business professionals attended the inaugural Conference Live At Lititz, which took place on the Rock Lititz campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania from 7-9 December.

Organised by industry veterans Charlie Hernandez, Jake Berry, Marty Hom and Stuart Ross, in partnership with the Rock Lititz Community, the gathering was geared at people of all stages of their career and offered panels, one-to-one conversations, product demonstrations, tours and networking opportunities.

Topics covered included mental health, training, health and safety, logistical challenges, diversity and sustainability, as well as case studies on Newport Festival and Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human Tour.

“We are very proud of the inaugural conference, and have been excited to hear really positive feedback from everyone who attended,” organisers tell IQ. “That being said, we plan to blow this one out of the water next year. Our team worked really hard to make sure that everyone who came here, from speakers to sponsors to guests, was treated with respect and welcome.”

“The conference itself is representative of what we hope to achieve – a united industry who care about the next generation”

Speakers included the likes of Live Nation’s Alison Larkin, Tres Thomas, Johnel Evans and Steve Lawler, A Greener Festival’s (AGF) Claire O’Neill and Jamal Chalabi, Imagine Dragons tour manager JT Taylor and Pink and Stevie Nicks tour manager Malcolm Weldon.

“It would be hard to pick a favourite moment, but we realised the first night that we were on to something special,” add organisers. “We had people thanking our staff and congratulating us on a great event before we even started content. Everyone was so happy to be together, and the mood was so positive and upbeat.

“We also felt like our speakers delivered in a way that was real and impactful. No one shied away from hard topics or challenging conversations, and we think that is necessary to move the industry forward.

“There were so many people who worked together, across companies and sections of the industry, to make this conference happen. We think the conference itself is representative of what we hope to achieve – a united industry who care about the next generation.”

“We’ve made some amazing connections who can effect significant change, shared what we have learned, and are positive about what lies ahead”

AGF presented a case study on best practices and lessons learned from Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human Tour to show how touring can become more sustainable.

“I broke my no flying rule to attend this conference,” says AGF CEO O’Neill. “The excellent team at The Conference Live At Lititz gave the opportunity to help some of the worlds leading touring production companies to change business as usual and reduce emissions.

“It cost 2 tonnes of carbon to get there and back, and so we must prevent at very least 10 times that with the touring industry this year ahead as a result. We’ve made some amazing connections who can effect significant change, shared what we have learned, and are positive about what lies ahead.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.