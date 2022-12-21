Tomorrowland hails return to Brazil in 2023

The electronic dance music event will return to its previous home of São Paulo, where it took place in 2015 and 2016

Belgian EDM giant Tomorrowland is heading back to Brazil in 2023, after two editions in 2015 and 2016.

The festival will return to its previous home of Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality of São Paulo, between 12–14 October 2023. The lineup is yet to be announced.

The first two Brazil editions welcomed 150,000 people of 60 different nationalities to watch some of the world’s best DJs.

“The importance of Tomorrowland is reflected in actions aimed at the city and the local community”

Commenting on the return of Tomorrowland, Itu mayor Guilherme Gazzola says: “In addition to its grandeur as an event, the importance of Tomorrowland is reflected in actions aimed at the city and the local community. We are proud to host this world-renowned festival in Itu, a historical tourist city.”

Tomorrowland’s flagship festival takes place annually in Boom, in the province of Antwerp, with 70,000 people.

The electronic dance music brand has also been exported to France, where Tomorrowland Winter takes place each spring.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.