The Weeknd adds three new dates to 2023 stadium tour

Additional shows in London, Paris and Nice take the After Hours Til Dawn tour up to 30 stops across the UK, Europe and Latin America

The Weeknd has added new shows in London, Paris and Nice to his recently announced ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour for 2023 in the UK, Europe and Latin America.

The new London date will take place at London Stadium (cap. 66,000) on 8 July, the day after his first show there on 7 July. He will also perform at the Etihad Stadium (53,400) in Manchester on 10 June as well as Marlay Park (40,000) in Dublin on 28 June.

In Nice, the Canadian singer-songwriter-producer (real name Abel Tesfaye) will perform at the Allianz Riviera (45,000) over the weekend of 22–23 July and then two shows at the Stade de France (81,338) in Paris the following weekend. Kaytranada and Mike Dean will join the CAA-repped singer on all European dates.

Tesfaye recently concluded his record-breaking North America leg, which grossed over US$130 million to date

Following the European dates, the tour will visit several venues in Latin America including Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on 15 October at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida (25,000). The additional dates take the tour up to 30 stops.

The outing is in support of The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours, as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released in January this year.

Tesfaye recently concluded his record-breaking North America leg, which grossed over US$130 million to date.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.