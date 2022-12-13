fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Taylor Swift fans get second chance to buy tickets

A number of "Swifties" who were unsuccessful in The Eras Tour Verified Fan presale will have the opportunity to take part in an upcoming sale

By James Hanley on 13 Dec 2022

The Reputation tour visits Seattle's CenturyLink Field

Taylor Swift


Some fans who were unable to buy tickets after signing up for the Verified Fan presale for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour have been notified they will be given a second chance.

A number of “Swifties” have been notified they will have an opportunity to participate in an upcoming sale for the singer-songwriter’s 2023 US stadium dates before 23 December, on a date and time to be confirmed.

“You were identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” reads a note from Ticketmaster. “We apologise for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.

“Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city”

“All fans receiving this opportunity were notified via email on Monday, December 12. Notified fans will receive their individual invite to submit their purchase request prior to Friday, December 23. Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city.”

Swift shifted a record 2.4 million tickets for her AEG-promoted 52-date The Eras Tour in a single day last month, but the sale was marred by reports of “significant service failures” and lengthy delays on Ticketmaster’s website.

The tour experienced “historically unprecedented demand” as 3.5m people pre-registered for Swift’s Verified Fan presale, 1.5m of whom were later invited to participate in the onsale. However, the Ticketmaster site struggled to cope with the traffic after being swamped by bot attacks.

Ticketmaster went on to cancel the scheduled general sale, citing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand” and issued a public apology to Swift and her fans.

More than two dozen Swift fans launched a lawsuit against Ticketmaster owner Live Nation earlier this month over the controversial presale.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

comment|09 Dec 2022

A perfect storm could become a perfect disaster

feature|12 Dec 2022

Just Like Heaven: Inside The Cure’s European tour

news|12 Dec 2022

Mojo withdraws from Parkpop due to losses

news|08 Dec 2022

Celine Dion retools tour due to Stiff Person Syndrome

news|08 Dec 2022

Ed Sheeran sold the most concert tickets in 2022

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Booking Administration Manager, UK FestivalsSuperstruct Entertainment

Portsmouth, UK or RemoteFull TimeCompetitive, DOE

Marketing ManagerHideout Festival

London, UK / HybridFull Time£36K - £40K DOE

Venue Service EngineersMoon Eye Productions

London, UKFull Time£45K - £55K DOE

Business Development RepresentativeTicket Tailor

London, UK / HybridFull Time£28.5K (£40K OTE)

Venue ManagerThe O2

Greenwich, London, UKFull Time£36,750 - £42K + Benefits

Executive Assistant to Leadership teamAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£45K + Benefits