Scottish festival organiser enters liquidation

Doune the Rabbit Hole has announced plans to relaunch under new management after its previous promoter suffered "huge financial difficulty"

Scottish camping festival Doune the Rabbit Hole has announced plans to relaunch under new management after the company behind it went into liquidation.

The event was last held at the Cardross Estate, Stirling in July with acts such as Patti Smith, Amy Macdonald, Belle and Sebastian, Orbital, Buzzcocks, Sleaford Mods and Yard Act, However, STV reports that “outstanding payments” were still to be made to artists who played the festival.

A resolution to wind up promoter FDTRHF Realisations (formerly Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival Ltd) was passed on 8 December, according to a Companies House filing.

However, a statement posted on social media says that the event will return from 21-23 July 2023 under the management of Festival Beverage and Property Services Ltd – which operated the festival in 2018 and 2019 – which “pledges to try to repay artists, crew and suppliers from the event in 2022 as soon as possible”.

The director has exhausted his own resources in trying to repay suppliers but after taking professional advice, this company has gone into liquidation

“Doune The Rabbit Hole 2022 (and the company that ran this year’s event, Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival Ltd) suffered huge financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic, double roll-over, increased costs, and consumer confidence combining with the rising cost of living to affect ticket sales,” says the post. “The director has exhausted his own resources in trying to repay suppliers but after taking professional advice, this company has gone into liquidation.

“In spite of this situation, your feedback about the event told us it was a cultural and popular success worthy of sustaining. Whilst in the process of restructuring, we are committed to preserving the atmosphere and essence of a well-loved, independent festival for future years.

“We will use your feedback to make Doune The Rabbit Hole 2023 the best and smoothest yet. We look forward to seeing you back in the field in July.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.