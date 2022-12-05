Robbie Williams to perform at Sandringham Estate

The show will be the first-ever large-scale live music event to be hosted on the 20,000-acre estate owned by the Royal Family

Robbie Williams is set to play at the Royal Estate of Sandringham in Norfolk, England, next summer.

The show will be the first-ever large-scale live music event to be hosted on the 20,000-acre estate owned by the Royal Family and is taking place on Saturday 26 August 2023.

The concert, which will be Williams’ only outdoor headline show in the UK next year, is staged by Heritage Live – a promoter that specialises in putting on gigs at some of England’s most historic landmarks, stately homes and estates.

“It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams”

Heritage Live promoter Giles Cooper says: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better!

“His 2022 arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis! We can’t wait! It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories for ever!”

Upcoming gigs from Heritage Live include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Soft Cell, each performing headline shows at Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.