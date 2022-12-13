fbpx

news

Pantera, Slipknot to headline new Portugal fest

Evil Live festival, promoted by Prime Artists, will take place across two days next June in Lisbon's Altice Arena

By IQ on 13 Dec 2022

TM presale campaign boosts Slipknot album success

Pantera and Slipknot are to headline a new rock and metal festival launching in Portugal next year.

The inaugural Evil Live festival will take place on 28 and 29 June at Altice Arena (cap. 20,100) in Lisbon, with more acts to be announced.

Described as “a new festival dedicated to the heaviest sounds, in all its aspects, with a commitment to the diversity of genres and subgenres as its backbone”, the Evil Live festival promises to deliver acts “from mainstream to alternative, from riffs and guitars to new, more contemporary trends and from established big names to emerging talent”.

“Evil Live is sescribed as “a new festival dedicated to the heaviest sounds, in all its aspects”

A day pass costs €70 while a two-day ticket is priced at €120.

The event is organised by Lisbon-based concert and festival promoter Prime Artists, which deals primarily with guitar bands.

For more than a decade, the promoter has organised the annual heavy rock festival Vagos Open Air in Portugal’s capital city but it was recently revealed that the event won’t return in 2023.

In the last few months a slate of new rock festivals have been announced, including Ocesa’s The World Is A Vampire, C3 Presents’ Sick New World and Live Nation’s Adjacent.

 

