Palm Tree Music Festival to be exported to Aspen

The winter edition of the 'tropical lifestyle' festival will be co-produced by C3 Presents, Palm Tree Crew and Belly Up Aspen

C3 Presents, Palm Tree Crew and Belly Up Aspen are exporting Palm Tree Music Festival to the snowy slopes of Colorado, US.

Following successful editions in The Hamptons (US), Cabo San Lucas (MX) and Pag Island (HR), the two-day experience will launch in Aspen with headliners Kygo and Jack White.

Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons and Forester will also perform live at the winter edition, scheduled for 24–25 February 2023 at Rio Grande Park.

Palm Tree Festival was founded by Norwegian producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear under their ‘tropical lifestyle brand’ The Palm Tree Crew.

The brand will work with Live Nation promoter C3 Presents and Aspen live music venue Belly Up on the new edition.

“To be able to produce an event like this here in our community is something we have been diligently working on for a long time”

“I can’t wait to bring Palm Tree Festival to Aspen this winter,” says Kygo. “I’ve played at Belly Up and the X Games before but this one is going to be very special. The lineup has some amazing artists and it’s right in downtown Aspen so it’s going to be a fun one.”

Shear adds that he is proud to “build something that has never been done before during the peak winter season”. “Palm Tree Crew is making history here in Aspen, and we are stoked to finally see this event come to life,” he says.

David and Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen comment: “To be able to produce an event like this here in our community is something we have been diligently working on for a long time.”

Fans who purchase general admission tickets will have access to the standing-room-only section near the stage, food vendors and exclusive Palm Tree Crew merchandise.

VIP ticket holders will have the same amenities as well as access to the upper-level viewing deck that will be heated and covered and include dedicated food, bar and private restrooms. Fans can also purchase tables for the festival that will feature signature food items.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.