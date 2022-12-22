MSG using face-scanning tech to eject lawyers

The company has banned anyone who works for a firm that is pursuing legal action against it from entering its venues

Madison Square Garden Company is using facial recognition technology to prevent anyone who works for a firm that is suing it from entering its venues.

The ban covers venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden (MSG), Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and the Chicago Theatre, reports Rolling Stone.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved,” says a statement from MSG Entertainment. “While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment.”



According to the report, lawyers to have been removed from shows include Grant & Eisenhofer Barbara Hart, who was escorted out of MSG by security guards prior to a Brandi Carlile concert, and Davis, Saperstein & Solomon’s Kelly Conlon, who was asked to leave an event at Radio City Music Hall.

MSG Company faces a lawsuit from “dozens of attorneys and their firms” over the policy, but has defended its use of face-scanning tech, which it has deployed since at least 2018.

“We have always made it clear to our guests and the public that we use facial recognition as one of our tools to provide a safe and secure environment and we will continue to use to protect against the entry of individuals who we have prohibited from entering our venues,” adds the statement.

