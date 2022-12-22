fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

MSG using face-scanning tech to eject lawyers

The company has banned anyone who works for a firm that is pursuing legal action against it from entering its venues

By James Hanley on 22 Dec 2022

Radio City Hall will open exclusively to fully vaccinated citizens

Radio City Music Hall


Madison Square Garden Company is using facial recognition technology to prevent anyone who works for a firm that is suing it from entering its venues.

The ban covers venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden (MSG), Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and the Chicago Theatre, reports Rolling Stone.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved,” says a statement from MSG Entertainment. “While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment.”

“We have always made it clear to our guests and the public that we use facial recognition as one of our tools to provide a safe and secure environment”

According to the report, lawyers to have been removed from shows include Grant & Eisenhofer Barbara Hart, who was escorted out of MSG by security guards prior to a Brandi Carlile concert, and Davis, Saperstein & Solomon’s Kelly Conlon, who was asked to leave an event at Radio City Music Hall.

MSG Company faces a lawsuit from “dozens of attorneys and their firms” over the policy, but has defended its use of face-scanning tech, which it has deployed since at least 2018.

“We have always made it clear to our guests and the public that we use facial recognition as one of our tools to provide a safe and secure environment and we will continue to use to protect against the entry of individuals who we have prohibited from entering our venues,” adds the statement.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 Dec 2022

Two people die after Brixton concert tragedy

news|20 Dec 2022

All Things Live acquires Agents After All

news|20 Dec 2022

170k Taylor tickets to be sold via Ticketstoday

news|21 Dec 2022

IQ 116 out now: Ed Sheeran, Gaffer Award, Spain

news|21 Dec 2022

AXS to launch in Australia

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Head of Visitor OperationsFactory International

Manchester, UKFull Time£45K - £50K DOE

Events ManagerAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Head Of Operations Manchester Pride

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Wales & Scotland Coordinators (Part Time)Music Venue Trust

Remote (Remote)Part Time£27.5K Pro Rata (3 days a week)

Director of Sales & MarketingAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Booking Administration Manager, UK FestivalsSuperstruct Entertainment

Portsmouth, UK or RemoteFull TimeCompetitive, DOE