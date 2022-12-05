fbpx

news

Mariah Carey to bring Winter Wonderland to Roblox

The singer will perform four virtual concerts, saving her holiday classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ for the grande finale

By IQ on 05 Dec 2022

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey


image © Filipe Vicente/Setor VIP

Mariah Carey will deliver a series of virtual concerts on Roblox’s Livetopia platform this month under the name ‘Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland’.

The virtual shows will take place over four consecutive nights, from 21–24 December, each starting at 7 pm ET (12 am GMT).

Carey will perform an array of old and new hits across the concerts, wrapping up with her holiday classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ as the grand finale.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the singer’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ experience will also feature a Christmas-themed treasure hunt designed by her twin boys, as well as item drops and more.

“My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to create this festive metaverse experience for everyone”

“Christmas is my absolute favourite time of the year!” says Carey. “This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season. My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to create this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

The singer will be performing two other Christmas-themed concerts this month, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday 11 December and New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday 13 December. The latter show will be televised a week later as a two-hour primetime special on CBS.

Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has become a signature holiday song since it was released in 1994. Last December, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the third year in a row, making it the first song in history to top the charts three separate times.

 

