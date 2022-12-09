fbpx

news

Made In Korea festival to launch in Paris next year

The K-pop festival will arrive at the Accor Arena next February, featuring some of the genre's biggest soloists, groups and rappers

By IQ on 09 Dec 2022

Cherry Bullet will perform at Made In Korea festival, Paris

Cherry Bullet will perform at Made In Korea festival, Paris


image © Wikimedia Commons/Nine Stars

Made In Korea festival will be exported to the Accor Arena in Paris on 18 and 19 February 2023, following a successful edition in London this summer.

Organisers today unveiled phase one of the lineup, which includes K-pop soloists CL and Chung Ha, along with groups like BtoB, Pentagon, Kard and Cherry Bullet.

Other confirmations include Korean rappers Kid Milli, Giriboy, Han Yo-han and Jjangyou, as well as DJ Dnopf and DJ Apro. The second and third phases of the Paris bill will be announced at a later date.

The most recent Made In Korea festival was held in London’s Southwark Park in July and was hailed as Europe’s biggest outdoor K-pop festival.

The most recent Made In Korea festival was held in London’s Southwark Park in July

The two-day event comprised a K-pop day featuring performances by Chung Ha, Cherry Bullet, Red Velvet, VIVIZ and more, along with a second hip-hop day, which included acts like Jay Park and Jessi.

Alongside music, the £168 ticket price also included non-music activities and events revolving around Korean fashion, lifestyle, culture, street food and more.

Made In Korea is one of a raft of new K-pop festivals that have launched in Europe in the last year, including K-pop.Flex which launched in Frankfurt this year and Singapore’s HallyuPopFest which was transported to London’s OVO Wembley Arena in July.

K-pop.Flex, touted as Europe’s largest K-pop festival, will debut next September at London’s The O2. The venue’s VP and general manager Steve Sayer recently spoke to IQ about launching the festival, as well as Blackpink’s recent headline shows at the venue.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

