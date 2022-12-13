Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top plot latest co-headline tour

The newly announced tour buoys a growing trend of joint headline tours, especially among acts that share representation

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have become the latest acts to announce a co-headline tour, following in the footsteps of Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service, The Charlatans and Ride, Motley Crue and Def Leppard, and Suede and the Manic Street Preachers.

The bands’ Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit 22 cities in North America next summer.

The tour kicks off on 21 July at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and continues with stops in Fort Worth, Phoenix, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on 17 September.

ZZ Top are represented by CAA worldwide (excluding Europe) while Lynyrd Skynyrd are repped by WME’s Greg Oswald in North America.

The newly announced tour buoys a growing trend of joint headline tours, especially among acts that share representation.

Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service share band member Ben Gibbard, as well as their agent for North America – Wasserman Music’s Trey Many.

The Charlatans and Ride also share their agent for North America, Wasserman’s Brad Owens, while Motley Crue and Def Leppard are both represented by Artist Group International for North America.

The latter bands’ co-headline run was 2022’s biggest North American stadium tour, with 1.3 million tickets sold.

