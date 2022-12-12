Kiss announce ‘last ever’ UK tour dates

After headlining this year's Download, the legendary rockers will return to the UK next summer as part of their farewell tour

Legendary rockers Kiss have announced their final dates in the UK as part of their farewell tour.

The End of the Road tour will land in the UK in 2023 with Robomagic-promoted shows at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park (3 June), Birmingham Resorts World Arena (5 June), Newcastle Utilita Arena (6 June), London’s The O2 (5 July) and Manchester AO Arena (7 July), before finishing up at Glasgow OVO Hydro (8 July).

The group, who initially announced their retirement in 2000, headlined the UK’s Download festival in the summer and were previously due to tour in 2021, prior to the pandemic.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t”

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” says a statement from the band.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. Kiss Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

The End of the Road tour started at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in January 2019, visiting Europe. Its 12th leg will launch in Europe this summer, with additional stops in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, France, Italy, Sweden and Norway.

