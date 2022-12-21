fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

IQ 116 out now: Ed Sheeran, Gaffer Award, Spain

Our January 2023 issue is headlined by special features on Ed Sheeran's remarkable Mathematics Tour and Gaffer Award winner Nicole Massey

By James Hanley on 21 Dec 2022

IQ 116


IQ 116, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine, is available to read online now, with the print edition to land on desks between Christmas and New Year.

Our January 2023 issue is headlined by a special feature on the runaway winner of IQ’s Tour of the YearEd Sheeran‘s remarkable Mathematics Tour – as Derek Robertson speaks to some of the dedicated army of professionals who helped the superstar hitmaker realise his artistic ambitions.

We also turn the spotlight on Billie Eilish’s production manager Nicole Massey, who becomes the first woman to collect The Gaffer Award. Massey talks to Gordon Masson about her professional path and her hopes to see more women attaining positions of power in live music.

Elsewhere, The Architects sees some of the industry’s most visionary professionals reveal their blueprints for the future of live music, and we provide an update on the various events and partners preparing for the 35th edition of the International Live Music Conference, which will be held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel from 28 February – 3 March 2023.

As well as all that, Adam Woods travels to Spain for his latest market report, while a bumper comments section features ticketing expert Tim Chambers, who gives a different perspective on the incredible presale demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. In addition, James Fieldhouse gauges the desire for more merger and consolidation action in 2023 and Attitude is Everything’s Suzanne Bull urges more events to sign up to the organisation’s accessibility programme.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can’t wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ from just £6.25 a month – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below:

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • IQ 85
    Rap sheet: IQ 85 out now

    The booming European hip-hop market, along with a celebration of Tom Schroeder's two decades in the agency business, takes centre stage in September's IQ Magazine

  • Covid essentials: IQ 91 out now
    Covid essentials: IQ 91 out now

    The first-ever August edition of IQ Magazine offers essential coverage of the technological and financial resources helping the live business survive the Covid-19 crisis

  • A Latin love affair: IQ 86 out now
    A Latin love affair: IQ 86 out now

    The 86th edition of IQ Magazine shines the light on the thriving Latin music market and Steve Homer’s “epic” three decades in the business

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 Dec 2022

Two people die after Brixton concert tragedy

news|20 Dec 2022

All Things Live acquires Agents After All

news|20 Dec 2022

170k Taylor tickets to be sold via Ticketstoday

news|19 Dec 2022

Martyn’s Law legislation confirmed for UK venues

news|20 Dec 2022

Bilbao, Exit, Primavera and more add to 2023 lineups

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Head of Visitor OperationsFactory International

Manchester, UKFull Time£45K - £50K DOE

Events ManagerAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Head Of Operations Manchester Pride

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Wales & Scotland Coordinators (Part Time)Music Venue Trust

Remote (Remote)Part Time£27.5K Pro Rata (3 days a week)

Director of Sales & MarketingAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Booking Administration Manager, UK FestivalsSuperstruct Entertainment

Portsmouth, UK or RemoteFull TimeCompetitive, DOE