news

Happy holidays from IQ

We would like to wish our readers a very happy holiday season as we keep our fingers crossed for a prosperous 2023

By IQ on 22 Dec 2022


At the end of a resurgent year for the international live music business, IQ would like to wish our readers a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

iq-mag.net has notched up well over one million page views during 2022 and we are grateful to each and every one of you for your support.

Looking back over the previous 12 months, the business has achieved remarkable results, all down to the creative and hard working individuals that make it up. So as you all take a very well earned break over the coming days, we will update the website with some of our most popular features from 2022, along with any significant breaking news over the festive period.

Our daily IQ Index newsletter will return on Tuesday, 3 January, and we look forward to continuing to support and reporting on the business in 2023.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

