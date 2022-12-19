Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie launches virtual escape game

Players who solve the technical difficulties and pull off the fictitious show will be offered a 20% discount on concert tickets

Hamburg’s world-famous Elbphilharmonie is offering a discount on concert tickets for those who can complete its new virtual ‘escape game’.

The free browser game, dubbed ‘Save the Concert’, challenges players to solve technical difficulties, identify musical works and classify pictures before the fictitious concert can go ahead.

“Put yourself in the shoes of the fictitious violionist, Pagano, who is due to perform at the Elbphilharmonie,” reads the instructions. “The orchestra has arrived, but the violin has been damaged during pesky security checks at the airport. This is the scenario of the Elbphilharmonie’s escape game.”

Created in collaboration with Hamburg-based Pop Rocket Labs agency, the game can be played alone or in a team on a laptop or tablet and is available in English and German.

Players who persevere and solve all the tasks successfully, and after the fictitious concert has been performed, get a code for a 20% discount on concert tickets.

