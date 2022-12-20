fbpx

news

Finland’s live association appoints Sami Kerman as CEO

Kerman will be responsible for the organisation's advocacy and influence work, as well as managing its operations and finances

By IQ on 20 Dec 2022

Sami Kerman, Event Industry Association

Sami Kerman, Event Industry Association


Finland’s Event Industry Association (Tapahtumateollisuus) has appointed Sami Kerman as CEO, effective 16 January 2023.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the organisation’s advocacy and influence work, as well as managing its operations and finances.

Founded during the pandemic, Events Industry Association’s members include more than 260 companies and organisations in the event industry.

Kerman joints the organisation from the Finnish Fire Protection Association where he was communications and public relations manager.

He has also worked as a special assistant to the minister of the interior Maria Ohisalo from 2019 to 2021, and has a master’s degree in production economics.

“The event industry needs its own growth programme in Finland and the operating conditions of the industry must be improved”

“Kermani has versatile social networks and strong political decision-making skills,” says Pekka Timonen, chairman of the board of the Event Industry Association. “He gets to start in a situation where the industry is making a strong return to its pre-corona growth career.”

“The event industry needs its own growth programme in Finland and the operating conditions of the industry must be improved. We need effective and long-term advocacy because the importance of the sector as a factor in employment and tax revenues is still not sufficiently understood.”

Kerman adds: “It is extremely exciting to get involved in building the success story of the event industry. The events have a huge significance not only for the economy and employment but also for people’s social well-being. The corona restrictions have been overcome, but there is a lot of work to be done in the development of labour availability and industry legislation, as well as in establishing and strengthening the position of the industry association.”

