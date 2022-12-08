Def Leppard & Motley Crue extend blockbuster tour

The bands will be joined by fellow rock legends Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for North America's biggest stadium run of 2022
The rock legends' co-headline run was 2022's biggest North American stadium tour, with 1.3 million tickets sold
By James Hanley on 08 Dec 2022
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s co-headline tour was the biggest North American stadium run of 2022 – and now they’ve announced a sequel for 2023.
Originally planned for 2020 before being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Stadium Tour run, promoted by Live Nation, sold more than 1.3 million tickets this year for a gross of US$173.5 million (€165m).
And having already unveiled a number of European and Latin American dates for next year, the rock legends have now announced a further string of US dates with special guest Alice Cooper, kicking off on 5 August at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.
The bands hit Latin America in February, followed by a string of European concerts and festival slots from May to July. The trek is currently due to climax at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas on 18 August.
“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” says Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott.
Def Leppard celebrated their 45th anniversary this year, while Mötley Crüe – who reached a new generation of fans with their 2019 Netflix biopic The Dirt – toasted their 40th anniversary last year.
“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023,” add Mötley Crüe in a joint statement.
The full list of confirmed shows is as follows:
10-11 February: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
18 February: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
21 February: Monterrey, Mexico Estadio Banorte
25 February: Bogota, Colombia Parque Simon Bolivar
28 February: Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional
3 March: Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
7 March: Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque
22 May: Sheffield, UK Bramall Lane
25 May: Mönchengladbach, Germany SparkassenPark
27 May: Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
29 May: Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome
31 May: Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena Kraków
2 June: Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks
3 June: Hannover, Germany Expo Plaza
7 June: Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival
9 June: Hyvinkää, Finland RockFest
11 June: Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks
14 June: Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhell
18 June: Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting
20 June: Milan, Italy Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
23 June: Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo de Alges
24 June: Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Auditorio Miguel Ríos
27 June: Thun, Switzerland Stockhorn Arena
1 July: London, UK Wembley Stadium
2 July: Lytham, UK Lytham Festival
4 July: Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park
6 July: Glasgow, UK Hampden Park
5 August: Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome
8 August: Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
11 August: Fargo, ND Fargodome
13 August: Omaha, NE Charles Schwab Field Omaha
16 August: Tulsa, OK H.A. Chapman Stadium
18 August: El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium
