BTS to bring Busan concert to cinemas worldwide

K-pop stars BTS will bring their massive October concert in Busan, South Korea, to cinemas worldwide in February next year.

The BTS Yet to Come in Busan concert took place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on 15 October to promote the city’s World 2030 Expo bid.

The free show was attended by a 50,000-strong crowd, with 10,000 and 2,000 people tuning in via real-life “Live Play” broadcasts.

The concert, which has been re-edited and remixed for the big screen and features “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert”, will screen in cinemas globally from 1 February for a limited time, across more than 110 countries and territories.

In addition to a regular cinema format, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will also be screened in multiple special formats, such as ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.

“The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema”

In a comment, Marc Allenby of Trafalgar Releasing – which is presenting the film alongside HYBE and CJ 4DPlex – said they were looking forward to “collaborating once again” with the companies.

“The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration,” says Allenby.

Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, adds: “We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS. This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music.”

BTS Yet to Come marks the fifth film the group has released in recent years. Burn the Stage: The Movie arrived in 2018, with Love Yourself in Seoul and Bring the Soul: The Movie both released in 2019. Break the Silence: The Movie followed in 2020.

BTS’ one-off Busan concert marked their final performance together for some time, due to their members’ mandatory military service.

