news

Bilbao, Exit, Primavera and more add to 2023 lineups

Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, The Chemical Brothers, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975 and The Prodigy top the bills

By IQ on 20 Dec 2022

Bilbao BBK Live will return for a 16th edition

Bilbao BBK Live will return for a 16th edition


image © Flickr/Iker Merodio

Next year’s European festival season is taking shape, with more line-up announcements from Bilbao BBK Live, Exit festival, Super Bock Super Rock and Primavera Sound Porto.

Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live is scheduled to return to Kobetamendi between 6 and 8 July 2023 for a 16th edition, headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and The Chemical Brothers.

Phoenix, Fever Ray, Duki, M83, IDLES, Dry Cleaning, The Blaze, Jamie xx, Röyksopp and The Murder Capital are also on the bill.

Bilbao BBK Live promoter The Last Tour is also behind Cala Mijas, Meo Kalorama, Azkena Rock Festival and BIME Live.

In neighbouring Portugal, the promoters of Primavera Sound Porto announced what they describe as “the best lineup in its history” for the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Pet Shop Boys, FKA twigs, Halsey, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, Le Tigre and My Morning Jacket top the poster.

the promoters of Primavera Sound Porto announced what they describe as “the best lineup in its history”

They are joined by Isabella Lovestory, The Comet Is Coming, Bad Religion, Baby Keem, Julia Holter, Núria Graham, Sparks, Darkside, NxWorries, Fred again.., Pusha T, Yard Act, and many more.

The festival will take place at Parque Cidade between 7–10 June 2023, with tickets starting from €170.

Elsewhere in the country, Super Bock Super Rock will return to Meco, Lisbon, in July 2023, after three years away.

The 1975, Jame Murphy, Franz Ferdinand, Black Country, New Road, Sampha The Great and L’Impératice will help ring in the 27th edition, slated for 14–16 July at Meco Beach, Sesimbra.

Meanwhile, Serbia’s Exit festival will return to the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, between 6–9 July 2023, with acts including The Prodigy, Skrillex, Hot Since 82, Camelphat and more.

As reported last week, the Prodigy’s headline set will feature a special laser projection of their late frontman Keith Flint.

 

