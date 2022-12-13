Amazon Music and LN extend +44 brand to live shows

JAE5 will headline the Black music playlist brand's first concert, which is set to take place at Lafayette in London on 22 February 2023

Amazon Music is teaming with Live Nation to extend its Black music playlist brand +44 into live events.

JAE5 will headline the first concert under the banner, which is set to take place at Lafayette in London on 22 February 2023.

“It’s a natural evolution to extend the +44 brand with a series of live performances from the artists who are championed every single day on the service,” says Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s head of music industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand. “Having one of the most talented and prolific producers, JAE5, with a host of artists is the perfect line up for this event.”

“I am excited to build +44 Live into a staple event in the music calendar”

Lukanz adds: “+44 is making artist to fan connections everywhere you look, whether that’s the +44 stage at Notting Hill Carnival, an intimate masterclass with Stormzy or a fan meet and greet and livestream with Central Cee. +44 Live with JAE5 & Friends will be a memorable night for any fan of Black music in the UK and I am excited to build +44 Live into a staple event in the music calendar.”

Recent +44 projects include collaborations with Stormzy on three-day pop-up This Is What I Mean House in London, with a second project, Stormzy: This Is What I Mean – Live From Queen Elizabeth Hall available to watch now on Prime Video.

“Bringing +44 to life is a massive moment for the culture and for the fans,” says Live Nation promoter Gurj Summan. “JAE5 is one of the most exciting artists in the scene and has gone from strength to strength. We know the fans are in for an incredible show with some special guests. Having +44 take the stage, continues to show the unrivalled experience of live music today.”

