88rising hires Sameen Singh as chief strategy officer

88rising, the Asian-American music powerhouse behind Head in the Clouds festival, has announced the appointment of Sameen Singh as chief strategy officer & chief digital officer.

In his new role, Singh will spearhead 88rising’s global strategy, orchestrate partnerships, power digital business development, and shepherd inorganic growth, according to a release.

Additionally, he will lead the cultivation and execution of strategic initiatives and commercial innovation, facilitating 88rising’s growth and evolution as a next-generation media and music company.

Singh will be based in Los Angeles and will report directly to CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro.

“The company that Sean has built is truly ahead of its time in the way it speaks to its audience and empowers its artists”

“I’ve been a day one fan of 88rising so it’s wonderfully thrilling and gratifying to now be a part of it,” says Singh. “I’m excited to help drive 88rising’s ability to be a multi-dimensional music powerhouse connecting culture forward. The company that Sean has built is truly ahead of its time in the way it speaks to its audience and empowers its artists. I look forward to continuing to push the envelope through creative innovation and risk-taking.”

Singh’s previous roles include chief strategy officer at music technology company Create Music Group and director of strategy and operations at pan-European live entertainment giant Superstruct.

He launched his career on Wall Street as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley before becoming an investor at private equity behemoth Providence Equity Partners, which backs Superstruct.

