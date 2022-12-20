170k Taylor tickets to be sold via Ticketstoday

The platform which was acquired by Live Nation in 2008, was initially set up for Dave Matthews Band's fan club 20 years ago

Ticketmaster is set to sell the remaining 170,000 tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras US tour dates via Live Nation subsidiary Ticketstoday.

Ticketstoday, which was acquired by LN in 2008 and operates Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Request platform, was initially set up for Dave Matthews Band’s fan club 20 years ago and has also been used by acts such as Phish and Ween.

A number of “Swifties” who had signed up to the Verified Fan scheme but were unsuccessful in the original sale were notified last week that they would be given a second chance at tickets for the 2023 stadium dates.

“You were identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” read a note from Ticketmaster. “We apologise for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.

Billboard reports that fans will be invited to select which tickets they’d like to purchase, with successful applicants being determined by a digital lottery. Sales will be limited to two tickets per person and the process is expected to be completed by 23 December.

The tour is reportedly on course to gross $591 million in the US, which would represent a new record for a female artist

The move comes after Swift shifted a record 2.4 million tickets for her AEG-promoted 52-date tour in a single day last month, but the sale was marred by reports of “significant service failures” and lengthy delays on Ticketmaster’s website.

The tour experienced “historically unprecedented demand” as 3.5m people pre-registered for the Verified Fan presale, 1.5m of whom were later invited to participate in the onsale. However, the Ticketmaster site struggled to cope with the traffic after being swamped by bot attacks.

Ticketmaster went on to cancel the scheduled general sale, citing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand” .

Billboard notes the tour is on course to gross $591 million in the US, which would represent a new record for a female artist.

The 33-year-old will begin the run at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on 17 March next year. The US leg currently comprises 52 dates and is due to wrap up with five nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from 3-9 August. Ticket prices range from US$49 to $449, with VIP packages priced from $199 to $899.

The singer-songwriter had been due to embark on the Lover Fest tour in 2020 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led her to cancel a string of European festival dates, which were to include headline slots at the UK’s Glastonbury festival and BST Hyde Park, along with her first visits to Portugal (Nos Alive), Denmark (Roskilde) and Poland (Open’er).

