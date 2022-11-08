UTA announces huge round of promotions

The leading talent agency has promoted 67 colleagues across 27 divisions, including 10 from its music department

Leading global talent, entertainment and sports agency UTA has elevated 67 colleagues across 27 divisions in its latest round of promotions.

US-based Mackenzie Coberley (coordinator), Brennan Duffy (agent), Noah Friedlander (agent), Alana Gitt (agent), Akhil Hegde (agent), Lauren Holland (agent), Alexis Lesko (coordinator), Gabriella Librizzi (coordinator), Lauren McClusky (coordinator) and Hope Murray (coordinator) have all been upped in the firm’s music department.

The promotions recognise contributions at various levels of the company, and also include departments such as motion picture literary, news & broadcasting, production, publishing, talent, theatre, television literary, television talent, Asian business

development, audio, brand studio, comedy touring, communications, digital talent, endorsements & voiceover, finance & accounting, fine arts, gaming & Esports, HR, IT, IQ, media rights, MediaLink, UTA Foundation, Ventures and Web 3.0.

“Providing opportunities for advancement is core to our culture, and we are proud to share in this group’s success”

“Over the past year, UTA has accelerated our momentum with new acquisitions, investments in our client capabilities, and key hires,” says UTA president David Kramer. “This growth could not be possible without the hard work, ambition, and collaborative nature of the colleagues we promoted today. Providing opportunities for advancement is core to our culture, and we are proud to share in this group’s success and excited to see what their next chapters at UTA will bring.”

The promotions represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences and include over 60% who identify as women and 35% who identify as people of colour, while 80% of those promoted to agent started their careers in UTA’s agent training programme.

Earlier this year, UTA announced its largest partner class ever-elevating 26 partners across 15 divisions.

The promotions come amidst a time of substantial development and growth for UTA. In July, it confirmed a strategic partnership with global investment firm EQT Private Equity and recently announced the acquisitions of literary and talent group Curtis Brown Group and software and data analytics company MediaHound.

