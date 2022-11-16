‘Unprecedented demand’ for Taylor Swift tickets

Ticketmaster says "millions" of fans attempted to buy tickets for the singer's 2023 Eras US tour during yesterday's presale

Ticketmaster is reporting “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras North American stadium tour.

The 32-year-old, who released her 10th studio album Midnights last month, will begin the run at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on 17 March next year. The US leg currently comprises 52 dates and is due to wrap up with five nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from 3-9 August.

Fans were able to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan programme to gain access to yesterday morning’s (15 November) presale.

Ticketmaster reportedly noted “intermittent issues with the site” as “millions” of people attempted to buy tickets, with West Coast onsales for LA, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle pushed back by five hours and a Capitol One presale rescheduled for today.

“There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale,” says a tweet by the company. “Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

The general sale begins on Friday (18 November). Ticket prices range from US$49 to $449, with VIP packages priced from $199 to $899.

In the US, Eras is tipped to eclipse Swift’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, which became the country’s highest-grossing tour in history, selling over two million tickets for 38 shows for a total of $266.1 million. Promoted by AEG’s Messina Touring Group and AEG Presents, the 53-date trek was the second highest-grossing worldwide tour of 2018 behind Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Divide run, grossing $345.1m from 2,888.892 ticket sales, as per Pollstar‘s year-end rankings.

Swift’s 1989 arena tour was the highest-grossing globally of 2015, earning $250.4m worldwide.

The singer-songwriter had been due to embark on the Lover Fest tour in 2020 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led her to cancel a string of European festival dates, which were to include headline slots at the UK’s Glastonbury festival and BST Hyde Park, along with her first visits to Portugal (Nos Alive), Denmark (Roskilde) and Poland (Open’er).

