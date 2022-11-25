Travis Scott, Skepta to headline Mirror Mirror festival

The one-day US festival will honour late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who also directed music videos and designed album covers

Travis Scott and Skepta are set to headline a new festival called Mirror Mirror, honouring the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Organised by his creative company Virgil Abloh Securities, the one-day event is slated to take place on 3 December at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – the largest outdoor concert venue in Miami, Florida.

Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, Bambii, Rampa, Acyde, and Benji B are also set to perform at the ticketed event, with net profits supporting the Virgil Abloh Foundation.

“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” says Shannon Abloh, the designer and musician’s wife and Virgil Abloh Securities CEO and managing director.

“With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil–his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

Perhaps best known as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of menswear, Abloh also directed music videos and designed album covers including Westside Gunn’s Pray for Paris, Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 and Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, and other artists paid tribute to the designer after learning of his death. Abloh died in November 2021 after privately living with cancer for years.

