fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

TikTok to stream Bicep’s Alexandra Palace concert

The duo's biggest-ever headline show will be broadcast live and in full on their official channel, as part of TikTok's #ElectronicMusic Presents series

By IQ on 28 Nov 2022


image © The Gryphon

Bicep’s upcoming sold-out headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace is to be broadcast live and in full on TikTok.

The electronic duo will deliver their biggest-ever headline shows at the 10,400-capacity venue on 2 and 3 December, with the first night aired on their official TikTok channel (@bicepmusic) from 9 pm GMT.

The stream will be produced by PIXL and will include both on and off-stage footage, as well as four new songs.

The broadcast is part of TikTok’s #ElectronicMusic Presents series, capitalising on the popularity of the platform’s #electronicmusic hashtag which has amassed more than 3.4 billion views.

“Bicep are one of the most revered electronic acts to emerge from the UK in the last 10 years”

Bicep will become the face of the #ElectronicMusic campaign during December, following artists including Nia Archives, piri & tommy, and Shygirl.

TikTok this year partnered with festivals including Parookaville and Amsterdam Dance Event as part of its mission to support electronic and dance music on the platform.

“This LIVE is a huge moment for our #ElectronicMusic campaign on TikTok,” says Kira Ashwin, UK label partnerships at TikTok. “Bicep are one of the most revered electronic acts to emerge from the UK in the last 10 years and are an inspiration to aspiring producers and DJs up and down the country.

“This is set to be one of their biggest productions ever, and it’s an absolute pleasure to work with Bicep and their team to reach fans around the world who missed out on tickets to the sold-out show.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|25 Nov 2022

Promoter TADC Sweden files for bankruptcy

news|24 Nov 2022

Major fests confirm new blockbuster acts for 2023

news|28 Nov 2022

Metallica unveil ‘No Repeat Weekend’ world tour

news|28 Nov 2022

Inside the busiest stadium in Europe

news|25 Nov 2022

Glastonbury urged to improve crowd control

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Venue ManagerNew Century

Manchester, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Commercial Events CoordinatorBauer Media Audio UK

London, UK /AgileFull TimeCompetitive

Email Marketing & CRM ExecutiveAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive