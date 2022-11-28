TikTok to stream Bicep’s Alexandra Palace concert

The duo's biggest-ever headline show will be broadcast live and in full on their official channel, as part of TikTok's #ElectronicMusic Presents series

Bicep’s upcoming sold-out headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace is to be broadcast live and in full on TikTok.

The electronic duo will deliver their biggest-ever headline shows at the 10,400-capacity venue on 2 and 3 December, with the first night aired on their official TikTok channel (@bicepmusic) from 9 pm GMT.

The stream will be produced by PIXL and will include both on and off-stage footage, as well as four new songs.

The broadcast is part of TikTok’s #ElectronicMusic Presents series, capitalising on the popularity of the platform’s #electronicmusic hashtag which has amassed more than 3.4 billion views.

“Bicep are one of the most revered electronic acts to emerge from the UK in the last 10 years”

Bicep will become the face of the #ElectronicMusic campaign during December, following artists including Nia Archives, piri & tommy, and Shygirl.

TikTok this year partnered with festivals including Parookaville and Amsterdam Dance Event as part of its mission to support electronic and dance music on the platform.

“This LIVE is a huge moment for our #ElectronicMusic campaign on TikTok,” says Kira Ashwin, UK label partnerships at TikTok. “Bicep are one of the most revered electronic acts to emerge from the UK in the last 10 years and are an inspiration to aspiring producers and DJs up and down the country.

“This is set to be one of their biggest productions ever, and it’s an absolute pleasure to work with Bicep and their team to reach fans around the world who missed out on tickets to the sold-out show.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.