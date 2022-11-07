fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

TicketSwap continues to expand with UK launch

The Amsterdam-headquartered ethical ticket resale platform has attracted 9 million users, active in 36 countries worldwide

By IQ on 07 Nov 2022

TicketSwap already has 1.5 million registered users in the UK

TicketSwap already has 1.5 million registered users in the UK


Ethical ticket resale platform TicketSwap is continuing its European expansion by launching in the UK.

The resale firm caps all ticket resale prices and also works directly with event organisers to offer verified SecureSwap tickets on its platform.

Since launching in 2012, the Amsterdam-headquartered company has attracted 9 million users active in 36 countries worldwide, plus 1.5 million registered users in the UK.

This year alone, the company has opened offices in Sao Paulo (BR), Stockholm (SE), Berlin (DE), Paris (FR), Madrid (ES), Milan (IT) & Krakow (PO).

The company’s international expansion comes after its first investment of US$10 million from Million Monkeys.

Hans Ober, CEO of TicketSwap says: “We’re delighted to formally enter the UK market, having already built a huge community of more than 1.5 million dedicated live music fans over the last few years.

“It’s clear there is a need for another innovative resale platform in the UK, and we look forward to working alongside the most respected and innovative brands in live British music to get as many fans to the artists and shows they love as possible.”

“It’s clear there is a need for another innovative resale platform in the UK”

Michael Robinson, Country Lead, TicketSwap UK comments: “I’m really excited to be leading TicketSwap’s partnership efforts in the UK, alongside our stellar team Sharen & Chris. TicketSwap has so much to offer promoters, especially with regards to helping them reach sell out quicker and identifying new audiences – something that’s so important in such a competitive landscape. We’re looking forward to working closely both with our partners and associated trade bodies across the UK.”

To mark its UK launch, TicketSwap has announced exclusive partnerships with the likes of LWE (Junction 2, Cogo, Tobacco Dock), with many others in the pipeline.

Paul Jack, Owner LWE (Exclusive promoters at Tobacco Dock) says: “We’re delighted to be one of TicketSwap’s launch partners for the UK market, helping to bring a safe ticketing experience to over 250,000 live music fans across more than 70 events annually. Fans today demand the flexibility to be able to sell their tickets last minute, and through our collaboration with TicketSwap we can ensure every event we run reaches full capacity, which results in a quality experience for everyone; artists, fans and promoters.”

TicketSwap says it works with several UK-based trade associations across the music industry to ensure its operations respect certain industry regulations, as well as providing data and insight on consumer behaviours.

The firm is also a member of the self-regulatory body for the entertainment ticketing industry STAR (the Society of Ticket Agents & Retailers), as well as the Association of Electronic Music, Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) and Music Venue Trust.

TicketSwap this year partnered with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and was the title sponsor of its sister event, the International Festival Forum (IFF).

Outside of the UK, TicketSwap works with over 6,000 promoters, venues, festivals and ticketing companies including ID&T Group (Netherlands), Sziget Festival (Hungary), Hellfest (France), Bootshaus (Germany), Norbergfestival (Sweden), Entourage and Ingresse (Brazil).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • TicketSwap
    TicketSwap to launch in Ireland

    The Amsterdam-HQed 'fan-to-fan' resale platform will allow Irish fans to "buy tickets for their favourite events at fair prices" with the new country-specific site

  • Kendall Calling 2015, Dr Zigs Extraordinary Bubbles, HMV Digital
    UK festivals partner with HMV Digital

    HMV has recruited eight British independents, including Kendall Calling, Caught by the River Thames and Nile Rodgers's FOLD, to market its download service this summer

  • King Crimson
    King Crimson return to Germany with KBK

    King Crimson will perform in Germany for the first time in 13 years in September. The British prog-rock titans, led by guitarist, songwriter and producer Robert Fripp, will play four dates in Stuttgart and Berlin on 8 and 9 September and 11 and 12 September, respectively. The tour is organised by…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|02 Nov 2022

Dutch sector warns of ‘bleak’ financial outlook

news|04 Nov 2022

Live Nation scores biggest summer season yet

news|02 Nov 2022

Indonesian festival halted due to major overcrowding

news|04 Nov 2022

Scam alert: Fraudsters offer fake Radiohead dates

news|02 Nov 2022

Solo Agency names Jonathan Lomax as managing director

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter