news

Ticketek hires Danny Hannaford as UK GM

The ex-AEG, Global and Twickets ticketing veteran most recently managed ticketing strategy & digital delivery for London’s The O2

By James Hanley on 24 Nov 2022

Danny Hannaford


TEG-owned ticketing firm Ticketek has announced the appointment of Danny Hannaford as its UK general manager.

Hannaford, who brings more than 13 years’ experience in ticketing operations, and was most recently in charge of ticketing strategy & digital delivery for London’s The O2.

He previously led ticketing for Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo and multiple special event projects at AEG Presents, as well as heading up Global Live.

Hannaford also launched and headed up Twickets Australia and was the lead on global ticketing operations at Dice.

“In addition to Danny’s extensive ticketing knowledge he has a demonstrated track record of digital transformation and innovation”

“Danny is an experienced and accomplished ticketing executive who will lead our UK team with commitment, integrity and passion,” says Ticketek MD Cameron Hoy. “In addition to Danny’s extensive ticketing knowledge he has a demonstrated track record of digital transformation and innovation and I look forward to his contribution to our global ticketing leadership team.”

Ticketek became one of the five divisions that comprise TEG Europe, alongside TEG Live Europe, TEG Venues, Propaganda and Ovation, after Australasian live entertainment powerhouse TEG consolidated the company’s UK-based operations into a single entity.

“I am delighted to be joining Ticketek UK and have the opportunity to work with a business that thinks differently about ticketing,” adds Hannaford. “I am really looking forward to and joining a great team that is already delivering impressive growth in this market.”

 

