The Weeknd expands After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour

The 60th-anniversary tour will mark the band's return to BST Hyde Park, as well as the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield
The Canadian superstar has announced 27 new stadium dates in Europe and Latin America between June and October 2023
By IQ on 29 Nov 2022
The Weeknd is continuing his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with newly announced legs in Europe and Latin America.
The Canadian singer-songwriter-producer (real name Abel Tesfaye) recently concluded his record-breaking North America leg, which grossed over US$130 million to date.
The next leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour will kick off 10 June 2023 at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in the UK, with stops in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday 15 October at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. Additional 2023 dates will be announced soon.
Kaytranada and Mike Dean will join the CAA-repped singer on all European dates. The outing is in support of The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours, as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released in January this year.
The Weeknd’s global After Hours til Dawn tour was originally scheduled in 2020 (when it was just the After Hours tour) to hit 105 arena dates beginning June 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic – first to 2021 then January 2022 and then summer 2022.
In October 2021, the singer/producer broke the news that he was nixing the 104-date arena trek in favour of stadiums, saying “I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires more stadiums”.
For the second leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, Tesfaye – a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador – will once again partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organisation’s response to the global hunger crisis.
One Euro from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause. The fund raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd.
The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who contributed US$2m to the fund. The first grant of $2m will be going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.
The After Hours Til Dawn tour is powered by Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, bringing Web 3.0 technology to concert-goers worldwide.
Ticket holders receive souvenir NFTs in addition to access to an exclusive NFT collection for The Weeknd’s tour, in collaboration with HXOUSE, a think-center and community incubator for creative entrepreneurs. Five percent of the sales from the upcoming tour NFT collection will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:
Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
Wed Jun 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena
Sat Jun 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
Tue Jun 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Sat Jun 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA
Wed Jun 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
Sun Jul 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volkspark Stadium
Tue Jul 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena
Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium
Tue Jul 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium
Fri Jul 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Tue Jul 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano
Thu Jul 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium
Sat Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
Wed Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura
Sat Jul 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Tue Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique
Fri Aug 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium
Sun Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport
Wed Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Sat Aug 12 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
Wed Oct 4 – Bogotá, Colombia – El Campín Stadium
Sat Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Nilton Santos Engenhão Stadium
Tue Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque
Fri Oct 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – San Isidro Racetrack
Sun Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile – La Florida Bicentennial Stadium
