TEG Europe hires promoter Alex Simmonds

Simmonds joins TEG as head of UK touring and special projects after eight years at SJM Concerts, where he booked the C2C festival

TEG Europe has continued to grow its UK business with the hiring of experienced promoter Alex Simmonds as head of UK touring and special projects.

Simmonds joins TEG after eight years at SJM Concerts where he booked the Country to Country (C2C) festival and worked with brands such as Disney, Studio Ghibli, BBC, Sony and Amazon on live shows. He was also the lead live programmer of the Podcast show London.

At TEG, he will be tasked with leading the promoting team helping them grow in the UK across all formats of entertainment.

“Having worked with him booking C2C festival, I know he is going to make a huge contribution to TEG Europe”

“We are very excited to have Alex join the team,” says TEG Europe managing director Toby Leighton-Pope. “I’ve been a big fan of his for a long time and having worked with him booking C2C festival I know he is going to make a huge contribution to TEG Europe.”

Australasian live entertainment powerhouse TEG announced the formation of TEG Europe back in July, consolidating the company’s UK-based operations into a single entity. Former AEG UK co-CEO Leighton-Pope was brought in as MD, with former TEG MJR CEO Richard Buck becoming head of European touring and middle east partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TEG Europe,” adds Simmonds. “Toby and I have been friends for a while and I’m looking forward to working with him and the whole team at TEG.”

