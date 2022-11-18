Superstruct acquires UK’s Y Not festival

The ex-Global event was notably not acquired by Superstruct or Broadwick Live when they divvied up the company's festivals in 2019

Live entertainment powerhouse Superstruct Entertainment has acquired a majority stake in Derbyshire’s Y Not festival.

The Pikehall-based event takes place across three days each summer and attracts more than 25,000 attendees.

Artists including Foals, Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club, Franz Ferdinand, You Me at Six and Wolf Alice have performed at the festival.

Providence Equity-backed Superstruct has acquired the stake from Count of Ten, which has had on-off ownership of Y Not since its inception.

The festival was founded in 2005 by Ralph Broadbent and his company Count of Ten, and remained independent until 2016.

In 2016, Broadbent and Alex Dixon resigned as directors of Count of Ten before radio giant Global acquired Y Not and Oxford’s Truck Festival from the firm, along with South West Four, Field Day, Boardmasters and Rewind from Impresario.

When Global’s portfolio was divvied up in April 2019, Y Not was not acquired by Superstruct or Broadwick Live.

The festival was then bought back by its original owner Count of Ten, led by operations manager Jason Oakley, who has been involved with Y Not since its founding.

In 2022, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival returned as an independent event, headlined by Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms.

Alongside Y Not, Superstruct also owns UK festivals Truck, Nass, Blue Dot, Victorious, South West Four, Tramlines and Boardmasters.

IQ has contacted Count of Ten and Superstruct for a comment.

