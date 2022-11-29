Stockholm Live to operate reopened Kägelbanan

The Swedish venue, which is part of ASM Global's European portfolio, is reopening for concerts and events after a three-year closure

ASM Global has announced that Stockholm’s Kägelbanan will be reopening under new operator Stockholm Live after a three-year closure.

The venue at Södra Teatern has previously hosted artists such as Coldplay, The Killers, Ice Cube, The Libertines and First Aid Kid. it will will undergo renovations before reopening, including a new light and sound system.

It joins Stockholm Live’s portfolio of venues in the Swedish capital, which includes new outdoor venue Betongparken as well as ASM Global’s UK and European portfolio, which includes Manchester’s AO Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds, Olympia London and P&J Aberdeen, among others.

“It will be an important piece in Stockholm’s cultural scene going forward”

“Kägelbanan is an incredibly important venue for Stockholm with all its history and great artists who have performed here,” says Stockholm Live CEO Andreas Sand. “With its capacity of close to 1,000 spectators, it fits perfectly into what is requested by our promoters, and with its location and atmosphere, it will be an important piece in Stockholm’s cultural scene going forward.”

Stockholm Live will use Kägelbanan for concerts and events, but nightclub activities will not be conducted in the premises as in previous times.

ASM took over operations at Södra Teatern, which is one of the city’s oldest active theatres, in July 2021.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.