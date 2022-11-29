fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Stockholm Live to operate reopened Kägelbanan

The Swedish venue, which is part of ASM Global's European portfolio, is reopening for concerts and events after a three-year closure

By James Hanley on 29 Nov 2022

Kägelbanan


ASM Global has announced that Stockholm’s Kägelbanan will be reopening under new operator Stockholm Live after a three-year closure.

The venue at Södra Teatern has previously hosted artists such as Coldplay, The Killers, Ice Cube, The Libertines and First Aid Kid. it will will undergo renovations before reopening, including a new light and sound system.

It joins Stockholm Live’s portfolio of venues in the Swedish capital, which includes new outdoor venue Betongparken as well as ASM Global’s UK and European portfolio, which includes Manchester’s AO Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds, Olympia London and P&J Aberdeen, among others.

“It will be an important piece in Stockholm’s cultural scene going forward”

“Kägelbanan is an incredibly important venue for Stockholm with all its history and great artists who have performed here,” says Stockholm Live CEO Andreas Sand. “With its capacity of close to 1,000 spectators, it fits perfectly into what is requested by our promoters, and with its location and atmosphere, it will be an important piece in Stockholm’s cultural scene going forward.”

Stockholm Live will use Kägelbanan for concerts and events, but nightclub activities will not be conducted in the premises as in previous times.

ASM took over operations at Södra Teatern, which is one of the city’s oldest active theatres, in July 2021.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|28 Nov 2022

Metallica unveil ‘No Repeat Weekend’ world tour

news|25 Nov 2022

Promoter TADC Sweden files for bankruptcy

news|28 Nov 2022

Inside the busiest stadium in Europe

news|25 Nov 2022

Glastonbury urged to improve crowd control

news|25 Nov 2022

Blackpink make history with US concerts

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Commercial Events Manager (Maternity Cover)Bauer Media Audio UK

London, UK / AgileTemporaryCompetitive

Venue ManagerNew Century

Manchester, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Commercial Events CoordinatorBauer Media Audio UK

London, UK /AgileFull TimeCompetitive