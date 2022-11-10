Slam Dunk France to debut in 2023

The alternative festival's long-delayed Parisian spin-off was originally due to launch at La Cigale & La Boule Noire in 2020

The long-delayed launch of Slam Dunk France has been confirmed for 2023.

No date or venue has yet been announced for the pop-punk, emo, metal and alternative music festival, which was launched in Leeds, UK in 2006 by promoter Ben Ray.

The French spin-off, teased via a logo on the event’s social channels, was originally set for 30 May 2020 at La Cigale & La Boule Noire, Paris in partnership with Paris-based agency Opus Live, with tickets priced €35.20 to €38.50.

The UK edition of Slam Dunk will be held across two sites

Acts such as The Used, Four Year Strong, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk, Landmvrks and Grayscale were lined up for the inaugural edition before the event fell victim to the pandemic. Plans to reschedule the festival for 2021 were also later cancelled.

Meanwhile, the UK edition of Slam Dunk will be held across two sites – Hatfield Park on 27 May and a northern leg in Temple Newsam, Leeds on 28 May.

Artists will include The Offspring, Enter Shikari, Billy Talent, Bowling for Soup, Yellow Card, Less than Jake, Kids in Glass Houses, Underoath, Flogging Molly, Creeper and The Hunna, among others. General admission tickets cost £89 (€102).

