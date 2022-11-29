Rock fest boom continues with new Ocesa event

The World is A Vampire festival, curated in partnership with The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, will take place in Mexico City next March

Ocesa is the latest promoter to capitalise on a renewed demand for rock music with a new festival called The World Is A Vampire.

The Mexico City festival is curated in partnership with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, with the band headlining the 4 March 2023 event.

Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, DeafHeaven and The Warning are also slated to perform at the first edition, taking place in Ocesa’s Foro Sol (cap. 65,000) stadium.

They will be joined by Ekkstacy, Chelsea Wolf, Margaritas Posridas, In The Valley below, El Shirota and Acid Waves.

“Mexico City will be covered by a deep and dark night, night owls will congregate in a feast of music and good rock, which will mark the beginning of a quasi-twilight celebration,” reads a statement from Ocesa, which is Latin America’s largest promoter, now owned by Live Nation.

Live Nation is behind a slate of new rock-focused festivals announced in the last 12 months

Live Nation is behind a slate of new rock-focused festivals announced in the last 12 months.

Most recently, LN subsidiary C3 Presents announced a brand new US festival for hard rock and alternative music fans called Sick New World. System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus are set to headline the one-day event, taking place on May 13 2023 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Prior to that, the live entertainment giant unveiled a new alternative music festival for Atlantic City, New Jersey (US), called Adjacent. Blink-182 and Paramore will headline the all-ages event, slated for 27 & 28 May 2023 (Memorial Day Weekend).

These two new festivals came after Live Nation premiered “emo nostalgia” festival When We Were Young in October at Las Vegas Festival Grounds with headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance.

The 85,000-cap “emo nostalgia” festival was expanded to three days due to demand, and the 2023 edition sold out before the 2022 event had even started.

Next year’s instalment features a pop-punk twist featuring headliners Blink-182 and Green Day, who will be joined by the likes of 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan and New Found Glory.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.