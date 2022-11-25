Promoter TADC Sweden files for bankruptcy

The Gothenburg-based firm has blamed "lingering effects from the pandemic", increased costs and reduced ticket sales for its collapse

Promoter TADC Sweden has cancelled its remaining 2022 events and filed for bankruptcy, citing “lingering effects from the pandemic”, increased costs and reduced ticket sales.

The Gothenburg-headquartered company typically staged more than 300 concerts a year in Scandinavia, as well as festivals such as Gefle Metal Festival and Atlas Rock in Gävle and the summer series Rock På Skansen in Stockholm.

Formed in 2015 by the merger of Edward Janson’s Triffid Productions and Chris Rotenius’ Danger Music & Media, the firm was known as Triffid and Danger Concerts before rebranding to TADC and opening offices in Norway and Denmark last year.

“We are very sorry to have to announce that TADC Sweden AB will be declared bankrupt,” says a statement on its website. “The last few days have been very tough both for us and other players in the concert industry. Due to lingering effects from the pandemic and sharply increased costs in combination with reduced ticket sales, the situation has finally become unsustainable.

“For that reason, unfortunately, the remaining events in 2022 will be cancelled. We are trying to find solutions for the events in the next year and will return with information about it and about possible repurchases of tickets.”

“TADC has for many years worked hard to be able to deliver concerts to the Nordic audience and our visitors have always been important to us”

Chaoszine reports TADC had upcoming Scandinavian concerts planned by acts including Trivium, Alestorm, Lamb Of God, W.A.S.P., Helloween and Accept.

“This is a situation that we really would have preferred not to find ourselves in,” adds the promoter. “TADC has for many years worked hard to be able to deliver concerts to the Nordic audience and our visitors have always been important to us.

“We understand that many people are affected and that this causes problems for those of you who planned to attend one of the concerts. We apologise profusely for this. As soon as there is more information, we will get back to you.”

IQ has reached out to the company for clarification on the status of its TADC’s Norway and Denmark businesses. Tickets remain on sale for shows promoted by both firms. The Norwegian office was initially run alongside Live Wire Concerts’ Jon Enger, who later resigned as CEO and was replaced by Rotenius.

