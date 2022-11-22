Meta to host VR concert ft Notorious B.I.G avatar

The digital event, set to premiere exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR and Facebook, will feature a 'hyper-realistic' avatar of the late rapper

Meta has announced a virtual reality (VR) concert featuring a ‘hyper-realistic’ avatar of late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

The digital event, dubbed Sky’s the Limit, will premiere exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform as well as on Facebook on 16 December.

The VR concert will take place some 25 years after Biggie’s murder in 1997, and is produced in collaboration with his estate.

Diddy, Latto and Nardo Wick are among the artists also set to appear in Sky’s the Limit, among other special guests.

“The wonder of Web3 is that it gives us an opportunity to celebrate his music with visuals that Biggie never got to make”

Biggie’s avatar will perform a setlist which spans the full breadth of his discography. The avatar will also lead attendees through a virtual recreation of Biggie’s Brooklyn hometown, in what’s been billed as a “narrative journey” across a day in the rapper’s life. Biggie’s narration will be voiced by writer and music journalist Touré.

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said in a statement: “Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times. However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Mark Pitts, Biggie’s manager and president of RCA Records, added: “It’s amazing to create new content for B.I.G. The world was robbed of an opportunity to watch Biggie grow and evolve as an artist. The wonder of Web3 is that it gives us an opportunity to celebrate his music with visuals that Biggie never got to make.”

Watch the teaser for Meta’s Notorious B.I.G. VR concert:

