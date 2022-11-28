Metallica unveil ‘No Repeat Weekend’ world tour

The band will play two nights in each city they visit, with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups

Metallica has announced a 46-date world tour, which will see them play two dates in every city they visit but with a new setlist and different support acts on each of the nights.

The M27 outing comprises 23 ‘No Repeat Weekends’ in Europe, North America and South America between April 2023 and September 2024. Venues on the tour are yet to be announced.

The tour, produced by Live Nation and presented by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey, will premiere a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage.

Support acts joining the jaunt include Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

Fans will have the option of purchasing a single-day ticket, a two-day ticket or an ‘I Disappear’ full-tour pass. For the first time, discounted tickets will be available for fans under 16 years of age.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which is dedicated to “creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services”.

News of the tour comes shortly after Metallica announced they would play two unique sets on the Thursday and Saturday nights of the UK’s Download festival.

The American rock band, which is represented by K2 Agency founder John Jackson, says they haven’t played the same set twice in almost 20 years.

See the full list of dates for Metallica’s M27 world tour below.

