LN named booking partner for Central Park venue

The promoter will be responsible for booking all ticketed benefit shows between June and October at SummerStage festival in New York

Live Nation has announced it will be the exclusive booking partner for the nonprofit Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage festival in New York’s Central Park.

Ahead of the 2023 summer season, the promoter will be responsible for booking all ticketed benefit concerts between June and October at the 5,000-cap Rumsey Playfield site.

SummerStage annually presents close to 90 free and benefit performances in Central Park and neighbourhood parks throughout the five boroughs.

“Being a New Yorker for over 10 years now, I’ve spent plenty of nights at SummerStage shows and have witnessed first-hand the significant upgrades City Parks Foundation has implemented to the venue over the last three years,” says Stacie George, Live Nation SVP bookings, Northeast. “It’s truly an honour and a privilege to book the most prestigious play in New York City’s Central Park and we’re already looking ahead to the 2023 summer season, aiming to make it the best one yet.”

“Live Nation has a fantastic roster of artists whom we are certain will follow in the SummerStage tradition”

The venue, which launched almost 40 years ago, reopened in 2019 after a $5.5 million transformation that included a new, larger stage and a new sound system, enhanced stage and venue lighting, LED screens, new and raised seating areas, additional concession areas, and improved dressing rooms and production spaces.

In 2022, it renovated its VIP space with an expansion of the member lounge to include a covered seating area with an additional viewing deck and now plans to upgrade its electrical systems and improve ground stabilisation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation for our 2023 and 2024 SummerStage benefit concerts in Central Park,” adds Heather Lubov, executive director of City Parks Foundation. “These ticketed concerts help support our free performances in parks across New York City. Live Nation has a fantastic roster of artists whom we are certain will follow in the SummerStage tradition by including some of the most important legacy artists and today’s hottest young musicians, attracting New Yorkers of all ages, while also helping raise money to keep the majority of our festival free-of-charge for everyone.”

