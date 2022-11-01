Live Nation partners on new Australian venue

Acts including Keshi, Sam Fender, King Gizzard, Six60 and The Black Crowes will star in the Palace Foreshore's debut season

Live Nation is partnering with Publica Australia, Pavilion Australia and the City of Port Phillip on new outdoor venue Palace Foreshore.

The 5,000-cap Palace Foreshore is located in St Kilda, just 7km from Melbourne’s central business district, and will be installed annually each summer, hosting one-day festivals, headline shows, large-scale brand activations and public events.

Acts including Keshi, Sam Fender, King Gizzard, The Tesky Brothers, Six60, The Black Crowes and Tim Minchin will play the inaugural season, which kicks off later this month.

“The Palace Foreshore is a historic entertainment precinct and an integral location within Melbourne’s celebrated music and cultural scene,” says Live Nation Asia Pacific promoter Chris Akavi. “The 2022 summer line-up is set to be a dynamic display of world-class live music vital to the continued development of this landmark site, as music fans from across the country gather in St Kilda to enjoy this epic celebration.”

Live Nation already owns and operates a catalogue of Australian venues including St Kilda’s iconic Palais Theatre, Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul, The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide.

“We are excited to see large-scale live music in the St Kilda Triangle,” adds Jay Rayner, creative producer and director at research and public policy organisation Publica. “The support of the City of Port Phillip, The Palais Theatre, The Foreshore, Acland St and Fitzroy trader groups has been instrumental in bringing music back to this historic entertainment precinct. We look forward to a huge summer that marks another significant step in the entertainment and hospitality industries’ recovery.”

The growth of the Palace Foreshore entertainment venue is supported by the Australian Government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, designed to reactivate the arts and entertainment sector on the back of Covid-19 shutdowns. The funding will assist in upgrading basic outdoor site facilities, and support Australian artists, producers, promoters, individuals and contracted supplier jobs.

Events planned for the Australian summer at the Palace Foreshore are projected to create approximately A$2 million (€1.3m) in direct job creation.

