Inside the busiest stadium in Europe

Germany’s Deutsche Bank Park was the busiest stadium in Europe for concerts this summer – and is set for an even better 2023, according to management.

Home of Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt, the 51,500-cap venue (44,000 for concerts) drew combined crowds of 800,000 to its 18 gigs – more than any other stadium in Europe – including shows by Coldplay (two), Ed Sheeran (three), Iron Maiden, and Elton John.

It also hosted the inaugural edition of the continent’s largest K-pop festival Kpop.Flex in May, with organisers reporting that more than 70,000 tickets were sold in 84 countries.

“The summer 2022 of course benefited from postponed shows from 2020 and 2021, which finally happened this year,” Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion MD Patrik Meyer tells IQ. “But we were able to add quite a lot of new shows as well and we are very proud that we were part of the development of the first K-pop Festival in a European stadium – something we worked on for years and that could finally happen in May 2022.”

Kpop.Flex will return to the Frankfurt venue for a second edition from 17-18 June next year. It also shows on sale by Depeche Mode (29 June & July 1), German singer Herman Gronemeyer (2 June) and “the biggest club in the world”, BigCityBeats World Club Dome, from 9-11 June.

“The bookings for 2023 are very good and we continue projects like Kpop.Flex, World Club Dome and Monster Jam”

“2023 looks even better than 2022,” says Meyer. “The bookings for 2023 are very good and we continue projects like Kpop.Flex, World Club Dome and Monster Jam. With those events, we already fill six days on a yearly or at least regular basis.

“We are looking forward to work with our promoters and partners next year after our record summer this year. In 2023, we will act as a promoter for three shows and as a major project we will be hosting a NFL game in November – a project we won through a tough tender process and that we are delighted about. It is important is, of course, that we provide a full heavy load pitch cover as well as many ‘promoter-friendly’ facilities in our stadium, making it ‘ready to go’ for shows of any kind.”

The stadium is featured as part of the Germany market report in the latest issue of IQ, out now, and Meyer suggests its ability to diversity has been central to its success.

“Since we started as an operator for the stadium in Frankfurt we were always driven to have as many events as possible,” he explains. “In that sense, we tried to be a good and reliable partner for promoters and agencies. We also did our own event development for things like the Handball World Record or the Orchestra World Record, which allows us to understand the needs and challenges maybe a bit more than other operators.

“Creating ideas for events and approaching partners with those concept is something we do all the time. Sometimes we are laughed at – sometimes we initiate something new – we keep going anyway.”

