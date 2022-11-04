Imagine Dragons, The Strokes to headline Lolla India

Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, The Wombats, Cigarettes After Sex and more are also set to play the inaugural edition in Mumbai next year

Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India.

Other acts slated to perform at the Mumbai event include Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

The lineup also features a mix of Indian and international acts including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary.

Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya are also on the bill.

“The event will feature more than 40 artists across four stages and over 20 hours of live music”

In total, the event will feature more than 40 artists across four stages and over 20 hours of live music. Some 60,000 fans are expected. The two-day festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, between 28 and 29, January 2023.

Lollapalooza India is being produced by Farrell, WME, C3 Presents and India’s BookMyShow, and means the brand has now grown to eight countries on four continents, including editions in the US, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.

“Lollapalooza India aims to bring together music aficionados across genres, entertainment enthusiasts, global and Indian audiences that are seeking marquee, unique experiences at par with international standards,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Amongst the boldest, brightest, most colourful and diverse festivals around the world, Lollapalooza is a festival that offers everyone something to take back home through its music, ethos, vibe and unparalleled experience.”

