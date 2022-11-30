ILMC announces Futures Forum, London Calling

Next year's conference will see the return of the one-day discussion for next-gen industry leaders, and the debut of a central London showcase

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has heralded the return of Futures Forum, a one-day discussion for the next generation of live music industry leaders.

Created and shaped by young professionals, the event brings together the executives that currently define the business with the emerging stars who are driving its evolution.

Futures Forum launched in 2019 and also took place in 2020, with keynote interviews with Dua Lipa and her father Dugi, as well as Team Mumford & Sons (Lucy Dickins, Ben Lovett and Adam Tudhope).

The 2023 edition will continue to experiment with non-traditional conference formats, mixing connected discussions with immersive workshops, peer-to-peer networking and TED-style ‘Soapbox’ presentations by thought leaders.

Also returning are the career-boosting mentoring sessions that proved a highlight of previous events. The one-on-one meetings provide a rare opportunity for Futures delegates to meet face-to-face with some of the most successful figures in live music.

The agenda is once again being steered by our Futures council – made up of some of the most exciting young executives in the industry – alongside affiliated associations, the ILMC agenda team and the IQ editorial team.

The council comprises Alexandra Ampofo (Metropolis Music, UK), Clara Cullen (Music Venue Trust, UK), Dotun Bolaji (Runway Artists, UK), Flo Noseda (Wasserman Music, UK) and Kedist Bezabih (Goodlive Artists, DE).

London Calling is a ‘first-of-its-kind’ central London showcase featuring some of the best emerging artists in the world

Plus Nastassja Roberts (Dreamhaus, DE), Seny Kassaye (For Agency, CA), Stella Scocco (Södra Teatern, SE), Théo Quiblier (Takk, CH), Will Holdaway (Method Events, UK) and Zoe Williamson (UTA, US).

Futures Forum will take place on the last day of ILMC (3 March 2023) at its new location, the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Passes for the one-day event start from £149. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

ILMC has also announced a new major feature on the Wednesday evening (1 March) of the 2023 conference.

London Calling is a ‘first-of-its-kind’ central London showcase featuring some of the best emerging artists in the world.

The showcase will take place in multiple venues across Soho, just minutes from the Royal Lancaster, featuring artists carefully curated by a select number of cultural bodies and companies.

Early supporters of the night include Mad Cool Festival, Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live programme, Gigseekr and ILMC’s Latin Live partners, Loud and Live, Grandmove, and OCESA. ILMC delegates will have access to all London Calling shows.

ILMC Spa & Last Resort will welcome over 1,200 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 40 countries to the recently upgraded Royal Lancaster Hotel in London from 28 Feb–3 March 2023.

Full information about the conference is at 35.ilmc.com.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.