The ILMC 1994 World Cup

On the eve of FIFA’s 2022 World Cup, we’re bringing you ILMC’s legendary 1994 final, digitised for the first time…

In the summer of 1994, when England failed to qualify for the World Cup in America, ILMC ran its own “far better” version with England in it. Calling on ILMC members to form national teams while raising money for charity, it took place at “the only place you could hold a proper World Cup” – the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium in London.

The original VHS recording of the day was lost in the dark annuls of the ILMC archives until recently, and now it’s released online for your viewing pleasure for the very first time.

The video features many familiar faces from across the international live music business (albeit somewhat younger looking), as well as highlights of each match. The day itself raised funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy and Great Ormond St Children’s Hospital, with trophies awarded by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II…or at least someone who looked a lot like her.

The teams were led by captains Martin Horne (England), Petri Lunden (Scandinavia), Frank Van Hoorn (Holland), Geoff Ellis (Scotland), Carlos Fleischmann (Germany), Peter Aiken (Ireland), John Tyrell (Australia) and Anna Reznik (Russia), while the full list of players are below.

“ILMC was getting playful to see what we could get away with,” recalls conference founder Martin Hopewell. “We had a go-karting red-eye league once a week with its own newsletter and looked at doing a skiing event called ILM-Ski, and clay shooting championship called ILM-Skeet.

“It started out as a fun idea and grew into a monster, legendary event”

“The World Cup was in America and England hadn’t qualified for it, so we had the idea of having the real world cup with England in it, in the only place you could do a proper World Cup – Wembley Stadium.

“It started out as a fun idea and grew into a monster, legendary event. This was pre-email, pre-anything really, so we called and faxed ILMC members to see who wanted to put a national live music business team together.”

ILMC producer Rob Hollingsworth organised the day alongside Hopewell, with former Wembley Stadium execs John Drury and Charlie Shun managing to green-light the venue.

“For the opening ceremony everybody marched out onto the pitch waving at 80,000 invisible people cheering through the loudspeakers,” says Hopewell. “The whole event was just magic; people contacted me years later to say it was the best day of their lives, including their wedding day, or the birth of their first child.”

If you played in 1994’s ILMC World Cup, or were involved, we’d love to see your comments on the video on our YouTube channel.

The Teams:

Australia

John Tyrell

Peter Ryan

Gavin Charles

Janette Stuart

Rod Woolley

Dorina Morelli

Peter Kent

Lisa Nadal

Andy Zweck

Paul Franklin

Dave Chumbley

Nigel Hassler

Tim Elwes

Ben Winchester

Sean Fitzpatrick

Frankie Enfield

Robert Delicata

England

Martin Horne

Richard Hermitage

Jeff Craft

Mick Griffiths

Paul Buck

Mike Greek

Pete Nash

Paul Bolton

Tim Parsons

Simon Moran

Martin Goebbels

Ian Huffam

Andy Woolliscroft

Steve Knott

Martin Hopewell

Rob Hollingsworth

Germany

Dirk Matzke

Stefan Puriss

Axel Horn

Henry Klaere

Ralf Weihrauch

Sven Kohl

Holger Statmann

Thomas Wundald

Jorg Schafer

Jorg Lengauer

Rainer Mund

Gunter Linnartz

Marc Liebscher

Richard Hamilton

Carlos Fleischmann

Pala Maini

Holland

Dries van de Schuyt

Peter van de Schuyt

Gert Kok

Philip Schuller

Dick Molenaar

Jochem Kroon

Wim van Antwerpen

Leon Mooijman

Richard Janssen

Rob Takken

Edwin Zomer

Michiel Berg

Arie Martin van Tol

Barry Smith

Frank Van Hoorn

Saskia Blom

Ireland

Gerard Skelton

Joe Webb

John Reynolds

Conor Kelly

Mark McGinley

Greg Finnegan

Niall Stokes

Dune Stokes

Kevin McKay

John McGuigan

Eamon O’Connor

Tommy Higgins

Paul Maxwell

Peter Aiken

Russia

Grigori Kouzmine

Oleg Gazmanov

Alexandre Ivanov

Iouri Loza

Igor Kouprianov

Vitali Bondarchouk

Eugeni Lovtchev

Andrei Serychev

Eugeni Chliakhovoi

Nikolai Safonov

Igor Silverstov

Igor Belikov

Rafail Isangulov

Oleg Scugarev

Scandinavia

Christian Schoyen

Knut Akselsen

Pange Oberg

Ben Marlene

Palle Lidell

Billy Bolero

Martin Roos

James Hoffman

Johan “Redtop” Larsson

Sean Morgan

Neil Thorns

Scotland

Scott Fyfe

Tony Kerr

Pedro McShane

Jim McDermott

Gerry McEllhone

Geoff Ellis

Rob Ballantine

Brian Reid

Steph Fleming

Callum McLean

Kevin McDermott

Paul Westwater

Cathaill

Dougie Souness

