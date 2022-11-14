fbpx

feature

Green Guardians 2022: Native Events

IQ Magazine’s third annual guide highlights the eco-warriors and innovators striving to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable

By IQ on 14 Nov 2022


The Green Guardians is spearheaded by IQ and an expert panel of sustainability experts to recognise suppliers who are improving the live music business when it comes to being more environmentally friendly.

Our international panel of judges this year includes representatives from A Greener FestivalGreen Events & Innovations ConferenceGreener Events, Green Operations Europe (Go-Group), Julie’s BicycleLe Réseau des Femmes en Environnement,  Sustainable Event AllianceSustainable Event SolutionsTour Production Group, and Vision:2025.

The 2022 list of Green Guardians includes 20 entries across a wide range of event suppliers and solutions providers, all of whom are working tirelessly to reduce the carbon footprint of the live entertainment business.

IQ will publish entries across all categories over the coming weeks. Catch up on the previous instalment profiling d&b audiotechnik, Ecolibrium, Every Can Counts and Focusrite here.

 

Native Events
Over the past five years, consultancy group Native Events has been working really hard to help the events and cultural sectors in Ireland transition towards a more sustainable and circular future.

Native Events was born of a frustration with the needless waste and impact that gigs and events were having in Ireland and the lack of progress being made within the creative industries there.

They started with solar arrays and batteries to power stages and activations and a suite of upcycled furniture and decor, using salvaged materials from exhibitions.

The team has been pushing the conversation in Ireland towards environmental and social responsibility and has partnered with Julie’s Bicycle to establish Julie’s Bicycle Europe. Together they have launched an innovative carbon calculator – specifically designed for the arts – in Ireland, so that creatives can measure, account for, and reduce their environmental impacts. Using this tool with their clients throughout 2022, they have been moving towards reporting and bench-marking for the sector.

Native Events was born of a frustration with the needless waste and impact that gigs and events were having in Ireland

Coming back to live events following the pandemic has been challenging, but the team at Native Events has stayed committed to their vision. Their work with Body&Soul Festival this year saw the introduction of a biodigester, which broke down food waste and compostables onsite; a switch from diesel to 100% HVO-powered generators; and the use of natural, waterless toilets site-wide, saving on chemical use and transport.

Also in 2022, they have been working on a hugely ambitious carbon neutrality project with Dublin PRIDE LGBTQ+ Festival. Further exciting projects this year include energy monitoring for the Heineken Greener Bar at Electric Picnic, aimed at reducing energy consumption, and the creation of a festival campsite based on circular economy principles; a partnership with the Waste Management Regional Offices – an industry-wide consultation on the elimination of single-use plastics at Irish events; and the co-creation and publication of guidelines for sustainable festivals with Failte, Ireland’s Tourism Board.

Native Event’s aim for 2023 is to continue their work with Ireland’s live events industry, whilst expanding their consultancy work to help organisations understand their environmental impact and develop a strategy for how they can get where they need to be. Creating sustainable events and cultural activities is no longer a choice – it is action – and Native Events are proud to be at the forefront of action in Ireland’s creative sector.

See the full list of 2022 Green Guardians in IQ 114 here. The next edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference will take place on Tuesday 28 February, more information here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Comments are closed.

