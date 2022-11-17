Green Guardians 2022: My Cause, Reverb, Smart Power

IQ Magazine’s third annual guide highlights the eco-warriors and innovators striving to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable

The Green Guardians is spearheaded by IQ and an expert panel of sustainability experts to recognise suppliers who are improving the live music business when it comes to being more environmentally friendly.

Our international panel of judges this year includes representatives from A Greener Festival, Green Events & Innovations Conference, Greener Events, Green Operations Europe (Go-Group), Julie’s Bicycle, Le Réseau des Femmes en Environnement, Sustainable Event Alliance, Sustainable Event Solutions, Tour Production Group, and Vision:2025.

The 2022 list of Green Guardians includes 20 entries across a wide range of event suppliers and solutions providers, all of whom are working tirelessly to reduce the carbon footprint of the live entertainment business.

IQ will publish entries across all categories over the coming weeks. Catch up on the previous instalment profiling Gem-Stage, Instagrid and Green Producers Club here.

My Cause UK

My Cause UK offers people the chance to volunteer at the UK’s biggest festivals whilst making an impact for a cause they care about. The concept is simple – volunteers give their time at a festival, and in return, My Cause makes a donation to a charity of their choice.

Volunteering, says the organisation, “is a gateway to making unforgettable friends while getting free entry to the UK’s leading festivals!”

Volunteering with My Cause UK allows participants to “become part of a community that is exciting, adventurous, and passionate about making a change in the world we live in.”

In its first six years of operation, My Cause UK has donated close to £180,000 (€208,000) to more than 700 charities in the UK, thanks to the efforts of a steadily growing army of festival volunteers.

Reverb has greened over 350 tours and 6,000 concert events

Reverb.org

Leading the green music movement since 2004, Reverb partners with artists, festivals, venues and more to reduce their environmental footprint while empowering millions of fans to take action on today’s most pressing environmental issues.

Working with artist partners like Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, Pink, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, and many others, Reverb has greened over 350 tours and 6,000 concert events. With a focus on creating measurable impact, Reverb has eliminated 280,000+ tons of CO2e, prevented the use of over 4 million single-use plastic bottles at concerts, supported 4,800+ environmental non-profits, and more.

Reverb launched the Music Climate Revolution campaign in June of 2021 to unite the music industry in the fight against the climate crisis by cutting industry emissions, funding carbon-fighting projects, and demanding climate action from world leaders. Since its launch, the campaign and its partners have raised more than $3million (€2.9m) to support dozens of diverse global projects that draw down, sequester, or eliminate greenhouse gases, resulting in a reduction of 50,000 tonnes of CO2e. Music Climate Revolution partners have also engaged millions of fans at shows and online in climate action and advocacy.

Smart Power’s client roster includes Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour

Smart Power

Smart Power specialises in delivering carbon and low-power solutions for the international live, touring, broadcast, and screen

sectors. The company provides full-service technical hires, including power advancing; onsite technical support; fuel management; comprehensive distribution planning and installation; site lighting; energy monitoring; and reporting.

As specialists in battery and DC solutions, Smart Power is leading the charge for a transition away from generator power towards grid-connected battery solutions. Its approach to energy management is simple – deliver the most renewable energy mix available for the job in hand. To this end, it integrates a range of strategies, including biofuel generators, kinetic (people-powered) solutions, solar, and mobile battery solutions.

The company’s suite of energy and power monitoring tools ensures that clients have the data they require for their scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting, whilst also enabling Smart Power to optimise power management systems to ensure ongoing reductions in fuel consumption, GHG, and tailpipe emissions.

2022 has been an exceptional year for Smart Power with its client roster including Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, the BBC Earthshot Awards, the Great Escape Festival, and the Great North Run.

