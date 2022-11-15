Green Guardians 2022: Gem-Stage, Instagrid, GPC

IQ Magazine’s third annual guide highlights the eco-warriors and innovators striving to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable

The Green Guardians is spearheaded by IQ and an expert panel of sustainability experts to recognise suppliers who are improving the live music business when it comes to being more environmentally friendly.

Our international panel of judges this year includes representatives from A Greener Festival, Green Events & Innovations Conference, Greener Events, Green Operations Europe (Go-Group), Julie’s Bicycle, Le Réseau des Femmes en Environnement, Sustainable Event Alliance, Sustainable Event Solutions, Tour Production Group, and Vision:2025.

The 2022 list of Green Guardians includes 20 entries across a wide range of event suppliers and solutions providers, all of whom are working tirelessly to reduce the carbon footprint of the live entertainment business.

IQ will publish entries across all categories over the coming weeks. Catch up on the previous instalment profiling Native Events here.

Gem-Stage

Gem-Stage was launched in Europe in 2019 in collaboration with EU/Interreg NWE, just three months prior to the pandemic. The mission: demonstrate sustainable energy usage at event sites.

Since 2020, GEM has visited several European festivals where it has provided wind, solar, light, and hydrogen/hydrozine. And with an added professional stage (6 x 8 meters), GEM has become a fully operating, colourful and eye-catching entity that is an attractive addition to any event.

The stage includes a 90kWh battery storage and can provide energy for a live show of up to eight hours. Among the events that have hosted GEM-Stage are Pohoda (Slovakia), Rock for People (Czech Republic), Boomtown (Belgium), Eurosonic Noorderslag (The Netherlands), and Vestrock (The Netherlands).

In 2023, GEM-Stage is planning to spread its wings and visit more places and meet more people, in order to spread its message and demonstrate the benefits of sustainable energy.

Instagrid has developed an advanced portable power battery as a power supply for professional applications

Instagrid

Instagrid specialise in high-power portable battery systems that enable reliable and efficient access to clean and affordable electricity for anyone, anywhere, and anytime. Specifically, Instagrid has developed an advanced portable power battery as a power supply for professional applications, to replace highly polluting fossil generators.

The reduction of size and weight is achieved by proprietary power converter technology with a modular design. This gives users the ability to achieve unprecedented power levels, making instagrid products among the most advanced portable battery systems in the world.

Instagrid’s innovative technology helps professionals in areas such as construction, events, film/TV, and public sectors to work with more comfort, achieving greater productivity and efficiency. For the events sector, the compact and lightweight battery brings convenience by providing flexibility and independence from site generators. The power system is easy to move around a festival or venue, wherever electricity might be needed.

In the UK, the ONE Max product powered everything from site cabins to pressure washers, welders and mobile PA systems during the build, show, and break at festivals including Shambala and Secret Garden Party.

Green Producers Club provides a research-based climate tool that both measures emissions and facilitates reduction

Green Producers Club

Green Producers Club provides a research-based climate tool, Green Producers Tool, tailored to multiple industries within the creative and culture sectors, that both measures emissions and facilitates reduction.

All producers and purchasers of events, concerts, festivals, film & television, and soon theatres, can now measure emissions from transport, energy consumption, food & beverage, recycling & waste, accommodation, machinery & construction, art department, venue management, equipment for both stage and film, as well as miscellaneous purchases.

The tool is developed by producers for producers, and is thus intuitive and relevant. It calculates emissions from activities immediately, which is helpful when planning future activities. The emission factors in the tool are calculated by the acclaimed Cicero and based on international databases and cutting-edge research into lifecycle emissions as well as direct emissions.

Green Producers Club will continuously develop the tool according to new technology and research. The Club facilitates seminars and workshops, and gives decision makers reliable analysis on where to implement measures that have an effect.

See the full list of 2022 Green Guardians in IQ 114 here. The next edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference will take place on Tuesday 28 February, more information here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.